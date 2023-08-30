Birmingham City attacking target Oliver Burke is to move to a Championship club and could make the switch as soon as Thursday.

Burke, 26, is on the books at Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen and he spent the latter half of last season on loan at Millwall.

The Scottish attacker is subject to interest from Birmingham City, with Blues keen on bolstering their upfront ranks further at the busy end of the transfer window.

Burke is on the books at Werder Bremen, but according to German daily Bild, he is heading back to the Championship.

He will join a club in the Championship and the deal could even happen as soon as Thursday.

It is unclear which Championship club Burke will be joining and what the exact formula of the deal will be.

He played in Werder Bremen’s Bundesliga opener against Bayern Munich, featuring for 31 minutes.

Burke, 26, still has another two years to run on his contract with the German outfit.