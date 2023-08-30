Brentford have joined the long list of suitors for Paris Saint-Germain striker Hugo Ekitike who is also wanted at West Ham and Crystal Palace, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 21-year-old striker has sparked of a frantic race for his signature ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

PSG are pushing him to join Eintracht Frankfurt as part of a deal that would see Randal Kolo Muani move to Paris but he has rejected two offers from the German club.

West Ham have long been interested in him as David Moyes wants to bolster his attack and Crystal Palace are also exploring a deal to sign the French attacker.

It has been claimed that Ekitike’s list of suitors in the Premier League has one more name in the form of Brentford.

Thomas Frank has been keen to bolster his attacking options all summer and Brentford have had multiple bids rejected for Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson.

The Nottinham Forest winger is now more likely to join Tottenham if he leaves Forest and Brentford are now looking at Ekitike.

The London club are now working on a deal to take the forward to the Gtech Community Stadium in the coming days.

They are looking to beat competition from several clubs to the signature of the Frenchman ahead of Friday’s deadline.