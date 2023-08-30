Brighton are rivalling Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of Barcelona forward Ansu Fati, with Roberto De Zerbi a huge fan of the player.

Tottenham have been working hard on signing Fati on loan from Barcelona, with Ange Postecoglou having called the player personally.

A deal seemed to have been all but done, but now it has emerged that Brighton have pushed forcefully into the race.

The Seagulls have contacted Fati’s entourage, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, and are trying to convince him.

They want Fati to snub interest from elsewhere and instead join them on loan.

It is claimed that Seagulls boss De Zerbi is a huge admirer of Fati and wants him snapped up.

The idea of a move to Brighton could be attractive for Fati and Barcelona given the style of football De Zerbi plays.

Fati is claimed to now be considering Brighton’s offer as he mulls who to join before the transfer window closes.