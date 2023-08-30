Charlton Athletic midfielder Jack Payne is set to complete a loan move to MK Dons, according to the South London Press.

MK Dons are looking to strengthen before the transfer window closes on Friday night and Graham Alexander is looking towards the Valley.

Charlton midfielder Payne is the man that Alexander wants and he is now poised to land him on a loan deal.

It is unclear how long the loan will run for and whether it will have a break clause for Charlton to trigger.

MK Dons will be looking to get the capture over the line soon in order that Payne can travel with them north for Saturday’s League Two meeting with Crewe Alexandra.

Alexander’s side will set off for Crewe on Friday afternoon.

That will be before the 11pm transfer deadline, but Payne would need to be registered in advance of the trip to feature.

Alexander will be hoping that Payne can quickly hit the ground running in League Two.