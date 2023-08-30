Ryan Gravenberch has reached an agreement with Liverpool, but the Reds must now decide whether to try to do a deal with Bayern Munich, it has been claimed in France.

Liverpool have been showing interest in Gravenberch as they look to rebuild their midfield options amid a summer of churn.

Gravenberch has struggled to make an impact at Bayern Munich and the German champions are open to letting him move on for the right price.

According to French outlet Sports Zone, Liverpool have an agreement on terms with Gravenberch, with the player happy to make the move.

Now the ball is in Liverpool’s court to reach an agreement on a fee with Bayern Munich.

Liverpool have a number of other midfield irons in the fire and need to decide which player they will move for.

Gravenberch has made one appearance for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga this season, clocking just nine minutes against Augsburg.

He played for just 559 minutes in the Bundesliga for the Bavarians over the course of last term.