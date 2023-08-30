Inter Milan have asked for information about Leicester City’s French midfielder Boubakary Soumare.

The French midfielder joined the Foxes in the summer of 2021 and after two seasons in the top flight, he is staring at the prospect of playing in the second division.

In order to avoid that prospect, he is looking for a move away and has multiple clubs on his tail.

La Liga side Sevilla and Turkish side Galatasaray have been keen on him and have now been joined by Italian giants Inter Milan.

According to Sky Italia, Simone Inzaghi’s side have requested information about the player as the explore the possibility of signing him.

However, with the transfer window closing in two days’ time the Milan giants will have to act quick if they decide to pursue with their interest.

Soumare is not the only name Inter are looking at in order to strengthen their midfield, with Sassulo’s Maxime Lopez also being considered as an option.

Soumare has 45 Premier League appearances to his name and has a contract with Leicester City that runs until the summer of 2026.