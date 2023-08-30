Frosinone have enquired with Stoke City regarding a possible deal for Josh Laurent, but the Potters are keen on keeping him, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 28-year-old midfielder joined Stoke City last summer from Reading and impressed with his performances.

Laurent has established himself as a key member of Alex Neil’s squad and has featured in every game so far this season.

However, the midfielder is garnering interest from Frosinone, who earned promotion to Serie A last season.

Now Frosinone has submitted an enquiry to Stoke City and they want to take the midfielder on loan this summer.

Stoke City, however, are keen on keeping Laurent at the club and Neil considers him an important part of the squad.

Laurent has begun the ongoing season in an impressive manner for Stoke and has scored two goals while assisting twice in six games.

The midfielder has two years left on his contract with Stoke and it remains to be seen whether the Potters will be able to keep him this summer.