Real Betis are planning to do everything possible to sign Philippe Coutinho from Aston Villa before the transfer window closes, but will need to look for imaginative solutions to afford his wages.

Coutinho is a player that Aston Villa would like to move on this summer and he has been looked at by a number of sides both in Europe and the Middle East.

Now Spanish side Real Betis are keen and the interest comes with the full blessing of coach Manuel Pellegrini.

Real Betis will do everything possible to sign Coutinho, according to Spanish outlet Betis.BeSoccer, even though they appreciate it will be difficult.

They will try to sign Coutinho on a loan deal on favourable conditions.

The imminent sale of Luiz Felipe to Al Ittihad is to hand Real Betis a financial boost and adding Coutinho is on the agenda.

It is claimed that Real Betis will still need to look for imaginative solutions to be able to afford Coutinho’s salary though.

The Brazilian earned €16m gross at Barcelona and took a pay cut to move to Aston Villa, where he collects €6.5m on a contract until 2026.