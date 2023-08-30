Crystal Palace are unlikely to allow centre-back Chris Richards to leave unless they find a replacement, amid Union Berlin’s interest in the defender, according to the South London Press.

Richards, 23, joined the Eagles from Bayern Munich last summer but he has yet to establish himself at Selhurst Park.

The American international has fallen behind Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen in the pecking order.

And he is now of interest to Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin, with the German side keen on bolstering their defensive ranks.

However, Roy Hodgson’s side are said to have settled on their stance on the 23-year-old centre-back.

And it is now claimed that the London club are unlikely to sanction his exit from Selhurst Park so long as they do not find a proper replacement.

Hodgson’s side have yet to make an addition to their centre-back stocks in the ongoing transfer window.

However, they are now credited with an interest in Arsenal star Rob Holding.

Now it remains to be seen how the Eagles measure their activity in terms of incomings and outgoings at the busy end of the transfer window.