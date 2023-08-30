Eintracht Frankfurt have not renewed contact with West Ham United target Hugo Ekitike over a switch ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

Paris Saint-Germain want to sell the forward before the end of the window and have offered him to Eintracht Frankfurt as part of a deal to sign Kolo Muani.

The German club have rejected the bid from PSG but they have been interested in signing the 21-year-old.

However, talks to sign him have not gone according to plan and the forward has rejected two offers from the Bundesliga club.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe (print edition), the German club are yet to renew contact with the player’s camp since getting rejected by him.

Eintracht Frankfurt remain interested in him and PSG are still trying to do a deal for Muani ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

However, for the moment there is little indication that Ekitike is preparing to move to Germany this summer.

He has suitors in the Premier League where West Ham are interested in signing the 21-year-old striker in the final days of the window.