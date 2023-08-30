Erik ten Hag would prefer a move for Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat if Manchester United sign a midfielder before Friday’s transfer deadline, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Manchester United are working on deals to bring in a goalkeeper and a left-back before the end of the transfer window.

The Premier League giants are close to signing goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce and are in talks with Chelsea to sign Marc Cucurella on loan.

Manchester United are still working on bringing in a midfielder if they can manage to move on a player or two before the window closes on Friday.

It has been claimed that Amrabat would be Ten Hag’s preferred target if Manchester United do sign a midfielder.

Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch and Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are also on Manchester United’s radar.

However, the Manchester United boss will push to bring in Amrabat ahead of the end of the window.

The Moroccan has been waiting for Manchester United to make a move for him all summer and has been training away from the rest of the Fiorentina squad.

The Italian club are also said to be ready to entertain loan offers for Amrabat with only three days left in the window.