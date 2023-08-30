Norwich City, Sunderland and Preston North End target Tom Cannon is not in Everton’s squad to face Doncaster Rovers this evening.

Cannon is currently at the centre of a big transfer scrap as the deadline on Friday night approaches.

Everton had been looking at loaning him out, but clubs from the Championship are now eyeing buying him on permanent deals.

Norwich are suggested to have slapped in a bid of £7m and Cannon is prepared to go to Carrow Road, but the jury is out on what his other suitors, including Sunderland and Preston, will do.

Cannon was expected to be involved this evening in Everton’s EFL Cup tie at Doncaster Rovers.

However, the striker is not in the squad in a development which will further fuel transfer talk.

Everton do not want to take any risks with a player who could be potentially set to bring millions into the club’s coffers.

Cannon was prolific in the Championship on a loan stint with Preston in the second half of last term.