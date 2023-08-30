Jorge Mendes and Ansu Fati’s agent had a meeting in Seville on Tuesday amidst offers from Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur for the Barcelona attacker.

The 20-year-old forward’s future at Barcelona has come under the scanner just days before the end of the window.

He made appearances from the bench in all of Barcelona’s opening three league games and it has been claimed that he is now keen to leave the club before Friday’s transfer deadline.

Fati has offers on his table from the Premier League where Chelsea and Tottenham are interested in signing the striker.

And according to Spanish radio station COPE, Mendes and his father had a summit in Seville on Tuesday to discuss the attacker’s future.

He was believed to be keen on staying at Barcelona where he has a contract until 2027.

However, it has been suggested that the forward is now reconsidering his future at the Catalan giants.

Chelsea and Tottenham have their eyes on him and are willing to act if he is prepared to leave Barcelona.

It has been claimed that there is now a 75 per cent chance of him leaving Barcelona ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.