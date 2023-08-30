Fiorentina are now open to considering loan offers for Manchester United midfield target Sofyan Amrabat in the final days of the transfer window.

The speculation surrounding Amrabat’s future means that the midfielder has been training away from the rest of the Fiorentina squad.

Manchester United have been keeping tabs on him all summer but they are yet to make a move to land the player with three days left in the window.

The Premier League giants have been unable to sell the players needed to fund a move that could cost them more than €25m.

However, according to Italian daily La Nazione (via Calciomercato.com), Fiorentina are now ready to consider loan offers for Amrabat as well.

Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italiano has been putting pressure on the club to resolve the midfielder’s situation as soon as possible.

With no concrete offers on their table for a sale, Fiorentina are now ready to let the player leave on loan as well.

Juventus have been interested in the player and a loan move could work in favour of the Serie A giants.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United also decide to finally table an offer for Amrabat since he is now available on a loan.