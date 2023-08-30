Leeds United are still interested in doing a deal to sign Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean ahead of the end of the window, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Daniel Farke is looking at adding a few more players before the window closes on Friday night in order to bolster his Leeds squad.

Leeds confirmed the arrival of Djed Spence on loan from Tottenham earlier today and the club are still in the market for attacking and midfield reinforcements.

McLean has been a target for Leeds but Norwich recently rejected their bid of £4m for the Scotland midfielder.

However, the 31-year-old midfielder has continued to remain a target for Leeds ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

Leeds are still exploring a way to bring in the experienced midfielder before the end of the window.

Norwich do not want to sell him but it remains to be seen whether Leeds decided to test their resolve further before the end of the window.

Farke remains a fan of the player who played under him at Norwich and won promotion to the Premier League.