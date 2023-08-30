Leeds United midfielder Sam Greenwood is to complete a loan move to Middlesbrough, according to the Athletic.

Greenwood, who was rated highly by former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch, is not in Daniel Farke’s plans for the season.

He is now being shipped out on a season-long loan deal and is heading to Leeds’ Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

Greenwood will be looking to play on a regular basis under Michael Carrick in the north east and help Boro mount a promotion push.

It is unclear whether there will be any option in the loan to let Middlesbrough keep Greenwood on a permanent basis.

Greenwood made 18 appearances in the Premier League for Leeds last term and scored against Bournemouth.

The Sunderland-born midfielder is capable of playing as both a central and attacking midfielder, as well as on the flank.

He has played just once in the Championship, with most of his game time coming in the Premier League.