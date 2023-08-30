Newcastle United and Feyenoord are currently negotiating the final details of Lucas De Bolle’s potential loan move to the Dutch club, it has been claimed in the Netherlands.

De Bolle, 20, came through the youth set-up at the Magpies and he spent last season on loan at Hamilton.

He is of loan interest to Feyenoord this summer, with the Dutch side keen on adding to their midfield options further at the busy end of the transfer window.

The Rotterdam outfit are in partnership with the Premier League side and they have already brought in Yankuba Minteh from Eddie Howe’s side on loan in the ongoing transfer window.

Now, De Bolle is also expected to be shipped out to Feyenoord and according to Dutch outlet 1908.nl, Howe’s side are negotiating final details of the midfielder’s possible loan move to the Eredivisie.

Newcastle rate the Scottish midfielder highly and think that another loan spell will help the young talent develop.

Feyenoord, on the other hand, are hoping that De Bolle’s addition to their squad will hand them a midfield boost moving forward.

Now it remains to be seen how well the Scottish talent will fare after his loan move to Feyenoord is finalised.