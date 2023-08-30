Leeds United loanee Joe Rodon has revealed that he is relishing his time at the Championship outfit and feeling wanted again.

Rodon, 25, completed a season-long move to Elland Road from Tottenham Hotspur in the ongoing transfer window.

Whites boss Daniel Farke was keen on bringing in the Wales centre-back in a bid to bolster his defensive options and he finally got his man.

Now Rodon insisted that he is enjoying a good relationship with Farke at Elland Road, with the lack of a close relationship with the boss at Spurs something different for him.

He further claimed that after his spell at Swansea City, he is again thinking of himself as a key figure.

“At Swansea, I did have a close relationship with the boss”, Rodon was quoted as saying by the Sun.

“But at Spurs, it was more on your own. I learnt a lot in that period being at Spurs.

“Coming to Leeds, Daniel Farke has been brilliant with me.

“It is nice to have that kind of relationship again – to feel wanted.”

Farke is putting together his squad this summer after witnessing a host of departures from Elland Road.

And Rodon is hoping to help his new side secure immediate promotion this season.