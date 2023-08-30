Norwich City have made an offer of £7m for Sunderland and Middlesbrough target Tom Cannon and he wants the move, according to Sky Sports.

After an impressive four months with Preston North End, Cannon is at the centre of attention with a number of Championship clubs showing keen interest in signing him.

Middlesbrough and Sunderland along with Preston themselves are keen on having Cannon on a permanent basis.

Now Norwich have gone on to table a bid of £7m in order to lure Cannon away from Everton.

And in a crucial boost for the Canaries, it is claimed that Cannon wants the move to Carrow Road.

Everton are expected to let Cannon leave after getting their hands on Beto, whom they signed from Udinese.

Though a loan move was being talked of initially, the situation has since changed with all the interested clubs now preparing permanent bids.

Cannon contributed with eight goals for Preston last season having featured in 20 Championship games.