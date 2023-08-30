Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat has refused to join Nottingham Forest despite the Tricky Trees agreeing a fee for Fiorentina with him.

The Morocco international has been a long-time transfer target for Manchester United this summer but the Red Devils have not been able to conclude a move.

Manchester United are now trying to sign him on loan, however Fiorentina have been keener to sell and another Premier League option popped up for the midfielder.

Nottingham Forest put in an offer for Amrabat of €20m plus bonuses, which was enough for Fiorentina to accept, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia.

Amrabat though rejected the idea of moving to the City Ground.

The midfielder appears to be holding out for a move to Manchester United and is unwilling to join Nottingham Forest.

Manchester United are trying to make sure they balance the books though and an outright transfer looks off the table.

It now remains to be seen whether Amrabat can get his desired move to Manchester United within the stipulated period of time.