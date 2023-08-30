Nottingham Forest and Fulham are interested in signing Chelsea defender Malang Sarr in the final days of the transfer window.

Sarr spent last season on loan at Monaco and is surplus to requirements at Chelsea this summer.

He is one of the players Chelsea are looking to shift before the window closes on Friday in order to cut down the size of their squad.

Several clubs have been interested in signing him but his future has remained unresolved with three days left in the transfer window.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Nottingham Forest and Fulham are pushing to sign the Chelsea defender in the coming days.

The two Premier League clubs are in the hunt for centre-backs before the window closes on Friday.

Sarr has emerged as a target for both clubs and they are exploring signing the defender from Chelsea in the final leg of the transfer window.

He has two years left on his Chelsea contract and it remains to be seen whether Nottingham Forest and Fulham are considering signing him on loan or a permanent deal.