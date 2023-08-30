Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap has a verbal agreement to join Borussia Dortmund, but the Germans must finalise a deal with the Saints.

Bella-Kotchap has been keen to move on following Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League and a return to Germany is on the cards.

Bayern Munich have been showing interest in the defender, but it is Dortmund who are poised to win the race.

Bella-Kotchap has a verbal agreement in place with Dortmund, according to Sky Deutschland, and he wants the move to happen.

Dortmund are now working to finalise the transfer, with the details being worked upon.

The switch is set to be an initial loan, with Dortmund having an option to buy.

Dortmund will now push to try to bring in Bella-Kotchap before the transfer window slams shut.

BVB have won one and drawn one of their two Bundesliga games so far and are next in action at home against Heidenheim on deadline day.