Genk attacker Joseph Paintsil is prepared to travel to Southampton for a medical with his move to Saints potentially back on, according to the Daily Telegraph.

A move for Paintsil has been explored by Southampton, who wanted to offer striker Paul Onuachu in a swap deal.

However, the deal collapsed and then Paintsil was tipped to stay put as he could not find an agreement over a loyalty bonus with Genk.

Now the situation could have changed and there is a chance the deal is back on.

Attacker Paintsil is prepared to get on a plane for England and undergo a medical at Southampton, while Onuachu would go the other way.

Genk sold Onuachu to Southampton in January, with the sale leaving club fans unhappy as the striker was in prolific form.

He struggled in England and could be set to head back to a happier hunting ground.

Paintsil was also wanted by Leeds United, but their efforts to sign him also collapsed due to the payment disagreement between the player and the club.