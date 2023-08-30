Leeds United midfielder Sam Greenwood is attracting interest from Championship teams with Stoke City, Swansea City and Preston North End all keen, according to the Daily Mail.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder is an Arsenal academy product and joined Leeds in the summer of 2020.

Greenwood has played only seven minutes in the league under Daniel Farke so far this season and he has fallen down the pecking order.

However, the midfielder has no shortage of interest in the transfer window as he is gathering attention from several clubs.

It has been claimed that Stoke City, Swansea City and Preston North End are interested in Greenwood, while Middlesbrough are also keen.

Stoke City boss Alex Neil wants to add another body to his midfield and believes Greenwood is an ideal candidate.

Swansea have money in the bank after Joel Piroe’s move to Leeds and Michael Duff wants to strengthen his midfield with Greenwood.

Greenwood has featured a total of 35 times for Leeds in his career and it remains to be seen whether he will leave Elland Road this summer.