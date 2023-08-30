Swansea City and Hull City target Keinan Davis has emerged on the radar of Serie A outfit Udinese in the final days of the transfer window.

The 25-year-old striker is surplus to requirements at Aston Villa and the club are looking to move him on ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

Hull managed to agree on a fee with Villa for the striker but he is yet to agree personal terms with the Tigers.

Swansea are also interested in the forward as a replacement for Joel Piroe, who joined Leeds United last week.

According to Sky Italia (via Tutto Mercato), Udinese now have their eyes on Davis as a potential recruit in the next few days.

The Italian club are looking for a replacement for Beto, who completed a move to Everton on Tuesday.

Udinese have tabled a bid for Nottingham Forest striker Emmanuel Dennis but they are considering other options as well.

And Davis is one of the forwards Udinese are considering making a move for him in the final three days of the transfer window.

Villa are keen to do a deal to move him on and it remains to be seen whether the 25-year-old opts to move abroad or decides to find a club in England.