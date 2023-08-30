Swansea City are poised to land 21-year-old free agent goalkeeper Nathan Broome, according to WalesOnline.

The Swans have been looking to bring in at least one goalkeeper before the transfer window shuts down.

Their first-choice custodian, Steven Benda, has an injury has made them look for one more shot-stopper this summer.

Andy Fisher and Brighton loanee Carl Rushworth are the only available senior options for Michael Duff.

Rushworth has been the first choice in goal for the Swans this term as he has started all four matches in the league so far and conceded seven goals in the process.

Now it has been claimed that 21-year-old free agent shot-stopper Broome is set to join the Championship club.

The former Manchester City academy goalkeeper played for League Two side AFC Wimbledon last season and his contract was terminated by mutual consent this month.

He played a bit-part role for the League Two side last season and made 13 appearances in the process.