Tottenham Hotspur are a long way off meeting Nottingham Forest’s asking price for Brennan Johnson with scepticism over whether a deal can happen, according to the Independent.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou admires Johnson and feels he fits the project, with the Australian making him his main attacking target.

A move for Barcelona’s Ansu Fati is being explored though, while Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze is also on Spurs’ radar.

And Tottenham are a long way off meeting Nottingham Forest’s valuation of Johnson, with the Tricky Trees wanting a minimum of £40m.

There is scepticism over whether the two clubs will be able to reach an agreement.

Forest are in no mood to compromise and Spurs are at present unwilling to get close to the attacker’s valuation.

There is still time in the transfer window for the situation to change, but which club will blink is unclear.

Johnson has featured in all three of Nottingham Forest’s Premier League games this season and keeping hold of him would be a boost for Steve Cooper.