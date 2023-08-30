Tanguy Ndombele is not ruling out staying at Tottenham Hotspur after a move to Genoa fell apart.

Genoa wanted to sign Ndombele, who was at Napoli on loan last term, but have now pulled out of the talks.

The Italian side managed to agree a deal with Tottenham to loan Ndombele, however an agreement with the player proved elusive.

The former Lyon man still has another two options to leave Tottenham, according to French daily Le Parisien.

However, Ndombele is not ruling out staying at Tottenham beyond the closure of the transfer window.

His chances of regular game time under Ange Postecoglou look slim, but Ndombele is determined not to leave on a move he does not want.

Even if he is still at Spurs when the deadline passes on Friday night, there will be other escape routes available.

The transfer window in Saudi Arabia, where a host of players have moved to this summer, will remain open for a further week for top flight clubs and another 20 days for non top flight teams.