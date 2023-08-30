Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga’s potential loan move to Torino has collapsed, but the centre-back still has other options available, according to The Athletic.

The 24-year-old defender is a product of Tottenham Hotspur’s academy and has featured 50 times for Spurs in his career.

Tanganga has failed to establish himself in the starting line-up and is down the pecking order under Ange Postecoglou.

However, Tanganga has no shortage of admirers in the transfer market, with several clubs interested in signing him this summer.

Torino are particularly keen on taking him and opened negotiations with Tottenham for a loan with an option to buy.

But it has been suggested that Spurs and Torino have failed to reach an agreement over Tanganga, and his potential move has collapsed.

However, a move out of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer might still be on the cards, as Tanganga still has options available in the window.

It is claimed that for Tanganga, the priority is to make sure he is playing on a regular basis, which looks unlikely at Spurs.

Tottenham are also keen on offloading the centre-back and it remains to be seen whether a move will be possible before the window ends.