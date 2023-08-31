Aston Villa midfielder Philippe Coutinho is to join Qatari club Al Duhail before the transfer window closes.

Villa are looking to offload the Brazilian, who is on a lucrative pay packet at Villa Park, and have been exploring options to do so.

A switch to Qatar has been a possibility for Coutinho and now it is poised to provide him with his route out of the Premier League.

Aston Villa and Al Duhail are in the process of finalising the transfer documents, according to French sports daily L’Equipe.

Coutinho’s switch to the Qatari side is expected to be wrapped up soon.

Al Duhail won the Qatar Stars League last season and will be looking for Coutinho to quickly make an impact on the pitch.

The Qatari league has been overshadowed by the big spending Saudi league this summer, but luring Coutinho will be seen as a coup.

Coutinho initially joined Aston Villa on loan from Barcelona before then completing a permanent switch to the club.