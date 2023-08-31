Besiktas and Real Betis have approached Aston Villa today to discuss a deal to sign Philippe Coutinho, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Coutinho is surplus to requirements at Aston Villa and the club are keen to move him on from their wage bill as soon as possible.

He is a big target for Qatari side Al-Duhail, who are pushing to secure a deal to sign the Brazilian midfielder this summer.

The Qatari side have more time beyond Friday’s deadline to do a deal as the transfer window will remain open in the Middle East for a while longer.

European clubs are still exploring trying to sign him in the next 24 hours or so and it has been claimed Besiktas and Real Betis have been in touch with Villa.

The two clubs are looking at the possibility of signing the Brazilian from Aston Villa before Friday’s transfer deadline.

Real Betis are considering imaginative ways to reach an agreement to sign the player in the coming hours.

Agreeing on a deal with Villa is not likely to be a problem for either of the clubs as the Premier League side want to move him on.

The challenge lies in convincing the player who is yet to give his approval to any of his suitors.