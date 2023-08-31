Birmingham City target Andi Zeqiri has turned down a move to Ligue 1 side Metz from Brighton, according to the Daily Express.

Zeqiri has been tipped to move on from Brighton this summer and he is not short of interest in his services.

It appeared though that the attacker was set to ply his trade in France and he was on the verge of a move to Ligue 1 with Metz.

Zeqiri though has turned down the move at the last minute and is still available.

Birmingham City are one of a number of Championship clubs keen on Zeqiri, while he also has interest from clubs in Italy, Germany and France.

He was on loan in Switzerland with Basel last season and made an impression.

Southampton have been linked with Zeqiri, but they are snapping up Ross Stewart from fellow Championship side Sunderland.

Leicester City have also been monitoring the attacker, who put pen to paper to a four-year contract with Brighton in 2020.