Burnley are exploring a late move for Southampton attacking target Joseph Paintsil from Belgian side Genk.

The Clarets are hunting a goal-getter before the transfer window closes and have just been rejected as an option by AC Milan hitman Divock Origi.

Now they are fishing in Vincent Kompany’s native Belgium and are keen on Genk’s Paintsil, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Paintsil is a player that Southampton have been trying to sign, with a swap deal involving Paul Onuachu mooted.

The switch did not happen as Paintsil disagreed with Genk over a loyalty bonus.

It has been suggested that it could be brought back to life however, with Paintsil now prepared to travel for a medical.

Moving to the Premier League with Burnley could be an attractive proposition for the attacker.

Paintsil, 25, has turned out eight times for Genk so far this season, scoring once and providing two assists.