Celtic are tipped not to sign a goalkeeper in the ongoing transfer window, with the Scottish giants poised to keep faith in Joe Hart, according to the Daily Record.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are still on a hunt for a left-back and an attacker, with the clock now ticking down on the summer transfer window.

They are reshaping their squad this summer and a move for a goalkeeper was also mooted for the Bhoys.

The Hoops were credited with an interest in Cagliari custodian Boris Radunovic at one point this summer.

However, it is now claimed that the Scottish Premiership title holders are unlikely to land a shot-stopper before the transfer window slams shut.

Celtic’s goalkeeping cover Benjamin Siegrist was widely tipped to leave Parkhead earlier this summer.

However, he is set to stay at the Bhoys despite having yet to make a league appearance for the Scottish outfit.

Now with their transfer stance on the goalkeeping position likely to be set, it remains to be seen how Celtic will measure their stride in the dying hours of the transfer window.