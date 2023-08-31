Charlton Athletic have a centre-back, a right-back and a striker on their wish list, with time running out in the transfer window, according to the South London Press.

The Addicks sacked Dean Holden at the weekend after languishing in 19th position in the League One table.

They are weighing up several candidates for their vacant managerial position and are holding interviews.

However, despite being without a manager, Charlton are still active in the transfer market and know what positions they want to fill.

And now it is claimed that the Valley side still have precise targets in the shape of a centre-back, a right-back and a striker on their checklist.

It remains to be seen who Charlton are trying to sign.

Charlton want to climb the League table after suffering a disastrous start and they are hoping to resolve their managerial situation soon.

But the jury is still out on whether the London side will be able to land their targets in the final stretch of the transfer window.