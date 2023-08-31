Charlton Athletic are narrowing down their search for a new manager, according to Sky Sports News.

The Addicks raised some eyebrows with the early season sacking of Dean Holden and they are working hard to find his successor.

Interviews have been conducted and Charlton are now claimed to be narrowing down their search for the next boss at the Valley.

The side have interviewed Michael Appleton for the job, as well as interviewing current Stockport County manager Dave Challinor.

Whether either made a significant impression on Charlton remains to be seen.

Appleton most recently had a spell in charge of Blackpool.

Stockport currently sit in 19th spot in the League Two table under Challinor.

Charlton are next in action at home against Fleetwood Town before they then take a trip to face Crawley Town.

How quickly Charlton will appoint their new boss remains to be seen.