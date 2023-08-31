Greek outfit PAOK have started talks with Celtic over winger Sead Haksabanovic after agreeing personal terms with the player, it has been claimed in Greece.

The Hoops only managed to sign the 24-year-old from Rubin Kazan last summer and the winger turned out to be an important member of Ange Postecoglou’s side.

He finished the season with as many as 40 appearances and proved his ability in front of goal by making nine goal contributions.

However, just one year on, Haksabanovic is keen to move on as he seeks to feature on a regular basis.

PAOK Salonika are bidding to sign him and they have already agreed terms with Haksabanovic, according to Greek daily Sportime.

The two clubs have now started discussions and it is now up to them to agree on a transfer fee before the move can be finalised.

After investing significantly in bringing in new players, Celtic may be prepared to let the 24-year-old go.

Striker Albian Ajeti is being linked with a move away as well after he agreed to sign for Turkish Super Lig side Gaziantep.