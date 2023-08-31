Coventry City left-back Jake Bidwell is expected to leave the club before Friday’s deadline, with Swansea City a possible destination, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Bidwell joined Coventry in January last year and played a key role in helping the Sky Blues reach the Championship playoff final where they were beaten by Luton Town.

He featured mainly as a winger for Coventry last season, missing just one of the 46 games they played and then featured in all three of their playoff matches as well.

However, Bidwell has managed just one substitute appearance for Mark Robins’ side so far this season and is now being linked with a move away.

He is not expected to be without suitors with both Birmingham City and Swansea City having shown interest in signing him.

However, Birmingham City have not progressed with their interest, in spite of having previously done so.

On the other hand, Swansea City, who are in the market looking for a new left-back, could move for Bidwell.

However, with just a day remaining before the transfer window closes, swift action will need to be taken in order to take Bidwell away from the Coventry Building Society Arena.