Leeds United are set to put midfielder Ilia Gruev through a medical ahead of signing him on a permanent deal from Werder Bremen, according to The Athletic.

The Whites are focused on bolstering their midfield options towards the end of the transfer window.

Lewis O’Brien was a target but the Nottingham Forest midfielder is expected to join Middlesbrough ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

Leeds have turned their focus towards Bremen star Gruev who made 31 appearances in the Bundesliga last season.

The Whites made an approach for him earlier this week and they have done rapid work to agree on a deal with Bremen.

The 23-year-old midfielder has travelled to England to complete the formalities of the transfer in the coming hours.

He is scheduled to undergo a medical at Leeds soon ahead of signing a long-term contract with the club.

Leeds have agreed to pay a fee of £5m to Bremen for his signature and are on the verge of signing him.

Gruev is expected to be one of two midfielders who is expected to join Leeds ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.