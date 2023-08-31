Millwall are trying to sign Callum Sykes from Barnsley on loan, but the Tykes want a cash offer to do business, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Gary Rowett is trying to add to his Millwall squad before the transfer window slams shut on Friday evening.

He is keen on Barnsley man Sykes, who was on loan at Millwall last term, giving Rowett the chance for an up close look at him.

Now Millwall want the midfielder back and are trying to convince Barnsley to agree to another loan deal.

The Oakwell outfit though do not want to do business on those terms and would rather sell the Hungary international midfielder.

However, it is claimed that Barnsley could soften their stance and ultimately accept a loan offer before the window closes.

Sykes, who came through the youth system at Burnley but cut his professional teeth at Bury, saw his loan stint at Millwall interrupted by injury.

He has been capped at international level by Hungary.