Millwall are making progress for a late swoop for Hull City attacker Ryan Longman, but another Championship club are in the mix for the player, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Longman, 22, joined the Tigers permanently from Brighton after having a loan spell at the MKM Stadium.

He is now of late interest to Millwall, with Gary Rowett’s side keen on making room for another attacking player in their squad.

Millwall are making good progress towards having their target before the transfer deadline, however, they are likely to face competition to do so.

It is now claimed that another Championship outfit are in the mix for a loan deal for Longman, who still has two years left on his contract with the Tigers.

Millwall are looking for another promotion tilt this season after narrowly missing out on the playoffs.

And the Lions side hope that Longman’s versatility on the pitch will aid them in their campaign going forward.

However, the jury is still out on where the attacker will end up before the transfer window slams shut.