Nottingham Forest have agreed personal terms with Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Steve Cooper considers strengthening the goalkeeping department a priority for Nottingham Forest this summer.

The Tricky Trees have already brought in Matt Turner from Arsenal this summer and Cooper is still pushing for another goalkeeper.

Benfica’s Vlachodimos is on Nottingham Forest’s mind and they are keen on landing him.

Nottingham Forest have submitted a bid for the Greek goalkeeper and they are in negotiations with Benfica regarding a deal.

However, it has been suggested that Vlachodimos was unsure of a move to Nottingham Forest this summer.

But it has been claimed that Nottingham Forest have managed to convince Vlachodimos and have agreed personal terms with him.

The Tricky Trees have yet to agree a deal with Benfica and will be hoping to seal the deal before the transfer deadline.