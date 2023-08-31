Nottingham Forest would be open to accepting Davinson Sanchez from Tottenham Hotspur as part of a deal for Brennan Johnson, according to the Daily Mail.

Spurs are trying to land Johnson from Nottingham Forest and have been holding talks, but they are not close to meeting the Reds’ asking price.

It has been suggested that Tottenham, who have a number of fringe players they would like to offload, could include a player in the deal.

And Colombian defender Sanchez is one particular player that Nottingham Forest rate and would be open to seeing him included in the deal.

It is unclear if Sanchez, who is being chased by a number of clubs, would favour a move to the City Ground.

The centre-back’s inclusion though would likely bring down the price that Tottenham would have to pay for Johnson.

Sanchez has made one appearance for Tottenham in the Premier League so far this season.

The defender, 27, is into the final year of his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.