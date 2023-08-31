Nottingham Forest target Ibrahim Sangare is still not sure whether he wants to leave PSV Eindhoven before the transfer window shuts.

Sangare has been linked with an exit from PSV Eindhoven throughout the summer and Nottingham Forest are pushing to sign him before the window closes.

He is uncertain about whether he wants to go though and, one day before the window closes, is still not sure, according to Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad.

While a move to the City Ground would mean Premier League football, PSV Eindhoven are into the Champions League group stage.

They have been placed in Group B, along with Arsenal, Lens and Sevilla.

Sangare does not have long to make a decision on whether to stay or go, with the clock ticking down on the window.

The 25-year-old has already made seven appearances for PSV Eindhoven this season.

Sangare scored twice in PSV Eindhoven’s Champions League qualifiers, against Sturm Graz and Rangers.