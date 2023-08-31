Nottingham Forest are closing in on a deal with PSV Eindhoven for Ibrahim Sangare, but the player has yet to make a decision on joining the Tricky Trees.

The 25-year-old defensive midfielder has been linked with a host of clubs this summer, but it is Nottingham Forest who have been the most persistent.

Steve Cooper is in the market for a defensive midfielder and PSV’s Sangare is at the top of his list.

PSV are open to letting him go this summer and the player has a release clause in his contract.

However, PSV are ready to let Sangare leave if they receive a fee in the region of €35m and Nottingham Forest are closing in to agree a deal.

According to Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad, Sangare has yet to make a decision on joining Nottingham Forest.

It is claimed that Sangare will likely decide today whether he would like to move to the City Ground.

Sangare has helped the Dutch outfit reach the Champions League group stage after defeating Rangers in the qualifying round this season.