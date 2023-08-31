Cremonese star Emanuel Aiwu is waiting for his work permit and visa to get approved to complete his move to Birmingham City this summer, according to Birmingham Live.

The 22-year-old centre-back joined Cremonese last season and featured 23 times in the league, racking up three yellow cards.

Following the Italian outfit’s relegation to Serie B, Aiwu is expected to leave Cremonese this summer.

Birmingham City are keen on signing him, as John Eustace is desperate to bring in a defender.

The St. Andrews outfit have managed to agree a deal with the Italian side to take Aiwu on loan with an option to buy.

Now the Austrian defender is waiting to get his visa and work permit approved to finalise his move to Birmingham City.

Birmingham City have been very active in the market this summer and have brought in a host of new faces.

The 22-year-old is set to become Eustace’s second centre-back signing of the season after signing Dion Sanderson early in the window.