Fulham are only willing to sell Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich for a £60m fee, which is still a bit more than what the German giants are currently offering, it has been claimed in Germany.

The Cottagers are engaged in negotiations with Bayern Munich for the Portuguese midfielder, though an agreement is yet to be reached.

Bayern Munich have gone on to table a bid in the region of £47m for Palhinha but that bid has been termed too little by the Premier League club.

With just a day remaining before the summer transfer window closes, Marco Silva’s team are playing hardball.

According to German broadcaster Sport1, Fulham will sell the player if Bayern Munich improve their bid and reach around £60m.

Talks continue between the two sides in order to find a solution.

Fulham have shown reluctance to let Palhinha leave after refusing offers from West Ham for him.

In case, they finally decide to accept a bid from Bayern Munich, the Cottagers will have only limited time to sort out a replacement.

Fulham’s situation is complicated by the fact that Palhinha wants the move.