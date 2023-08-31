Queens Park Rangers are not interested in selling Illias Chair and Leicester City, with the expected arrivals of other players, could end their interest, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder was a standout performer for QPR last season and played an important role in keeping them up in the Championship.

Chair has featured 196 times for QPR since joining the club in 2017 and has scored 28 goals while assisting 31 times.

Leicester City are keen on signing Chair this summer, as Enzo Maresca is an admirer of his talents.

However, Gareth Ainsworth considers the player a key part of the squad and is keen on keeping him at Loftus Road.

Despite Leicester’s keenness on taking him to the King Power Stadium, they have also received very little encouragement in their pursuit of Chair.

Leicester have signed Yunus Akugan from Galatasaray on loan with an obligation to buy and have also landed Abdul Fatawu from Sporting Lisbon.

And it is suggested that the Foxes are likely to pull out of the race for the QPR attacking midfielder, who is tipped to remain at Loftus Road.