Sofyan Amrabat is still banking on Manchester United pulling off a deal to sign him before the transfer window closes on Friday night.

The Fiorentina midfielder has been persistently linked with a move to Old Trafford throughout the ongoing transfer window.

Manchester United have been struggling to move on the players needed to bring in the Moroccan and are now exploring a loan move.

Fiorentina rejected a loan offer from the Red Devils on Wednesday but Amrabat is still pushing for a move to Old Trafford.

According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, the midfielder is still trusting Manchester United to sign him before the window closes on Friday night.

He has had an agreement over a contract with the Red Devils for several weeks and is only interested in a move to Old Trafford.

The Moroccan rejected an offer to join Nottingham Forest who agreed on a €20m fee with Fiorentina.

Amrabat has also knocked back approaches from Turkey, Spain and Saudi Arabia this summer.

He is focused on joining Manchester United and is waiting for the Red Devils to sign him in the last two days of the transfer window.