Jack Clarke and others at the Stadium of Light are unhappy with the direction that Sunderland are heading in as a club, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Sunderland are in the process of selling striker Ross Stewart to Championship rivals Southampton and could also cash in on Patrick Roberts.

Clarke has been left unhappy that the club blocked his exit despite promising him if £10m was offered they would let him go.

Premier League side Burnley offered more than £10m for Clarke, but Sunderland would not sell and the winger is not pleased.

Clarke and his agent are less than content at the way Sunderland dealt with Burnley’s interest.

And it is claimed that Clarke and others at the Stadium of Light are unhappy with the direction in which Sunderland are heading.

There is pressure on the Black Cats to adequately replace Stewart and boost Tony Mowbray’s attacking options before the window closes.

And all eyes will be on what Sunderland manage to do before the window shuts on Friday evening.